Podcast: Local COVID-19 Update for April 1

It’s been a very long few weeks for very many people in the Flathead Valley so this week’s Flathead Beacon cover story took a look at how the most creative among us are surviving COVID-19. Hear from musician Nick Spear and Alpine Theatre Project’s Luke Walrath on this episode, plus the latest coronavirus news and information. And stay tuned at the end of the episode for a sneak preview of the Beacon’s new true-crime podcast, Project 7.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons. By Attribution 3.0 License