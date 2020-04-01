Stolen Nintendo

12:37 a.m. Someone broke into a vape shop.

10:15 a.m. A man was walking down the street with a shopping cart.

2:10 p.m. A Kalispell woman was throwing all of her boyfriend’s belongings out on the lawn.

4:15 p.m. Five pigs were running through a Whitefish neighborhood. A local resident called Animal Control to see if anyone was missing the pigs, but so far no one has claimed them.

5:48 p.m. A man digging up a big stump pocket dialed 911.

5:49 p.m. Another man cooking a pizza pocket dialed 911.

7:46 p.m. Someone called 911 because they saw a group of people larger than 10 hanging out in Bigfork.

7:56 p.m. A Nintendo was stolen in Columbia Falls.

8:18 p.m. A wallet was found in the middle of the road.

9 p.m. Some people were shooting guns down by the river.