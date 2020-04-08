Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2020 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

This chart has a line for each major Flathead city, depicting the median per square foot sale pricing over the past 12 months, marked for $50,000 original list price ranges (see chart). I included in my analysis single-family residences, with 2+ beds, 1+ baths, total square feet from 900 to 5,000, and original list prices from $200,000 to $600,000.

Polson is usually cheapest. Kalispell was amazingly consistent. For the sweet spot of sales volumes, ranges $250,000 through $399,999, Kalispell, Columbia Falls and Bigfork all stayed within about a $20 per-square-foot range. Within the $250,000 to $299,999 range, Whitefish, Kalispell, Columbia Falls and Bigfork were all within $20 per-square-foot of each other. Whitefish was the highest, in all but two ranges. Lakeside surprises with affordability, among the cheapest two cities for half of the ranges.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.