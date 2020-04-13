Podcast: Local COVID-19 Update for April 13

The Flathead Beacon is producing a daily podcast to recap each day’s news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to news@flatheadbeacon.com.

This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts/Google Play Music and anywhere else you get your podcasts. Search “Flathead Beacon” to find us and subscribe for the latest episodes.

On today’s episode,

The Abbie Shelter Executive Director Hilary Shaw talked to Maggie Dresser for a story this week, and we share excerpts of that interview. The Abbie Shelter is still providing its services to domestic abuse survivors, even during the coronavirus pandemic. Later, Flathead County reports its first death from COVID-19 and Kalispell Regional Healthcare is furloughing around 600 employees amid declining revenues.



The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons. By Attribution 3.0 License