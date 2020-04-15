Episode Two of Beacon’s True-Crime Podcast Now Available

David Burgert arrived in Kalispell fresh off a four-year prison term in Alabama, looking to get his life on track. The 25-year-old high school dropout, ex-Marine and convicted felon would spend the 1990s settling into his new home. He achieved sobriety and joined Alcoholics Anonymous, got married, and opened a snowmobile and boat rental business in town. But when the turn of the century arrived, Burgert’s life started spinning out of control once again.

On this week’s episode of Project 7, the new podcast mini-series from the Flathead Beacon, hosts Andy Viano and Justin Franz talk to people from all walks of life who knew Burgert in the 1990s, while bringing listeners through a tumultuous year in 2001 that ends with a Kalispell Police Department officer pepper-spraying Burgert at close range. Listeners will also hear from Burgert in his own words for the first time in this episode, which is the second of a six-part series.

Episode 2: The Two David Burgerts

