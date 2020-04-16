“Hey! That’s My Wood!”

12:32 p.m. A dog was running around on U.S. Highway 2 near Kila.

12:35 p.m. A beat-up truck was leaking oil all over Whitefish.

1:02 p.m. A local woman called 911 to report that a drug cartel threatened to harm her and her family. She thinks it might have been a scam.

1:39 p.m. A Kalispell man pocket-dialed 911 while going on an early afternoon jog.

2:36 p.m. A Somers man said people were walking through his front yard to go to the beach and he was pretty upset about it.

3:02 p.m. Checks were stolen from a local mailbox.

3:03 p.m. A creepy car was slowly driving through a local neighborhood.

3:24 p.m. A man in a rusty pickup truck was talking on the phone and swerving through traffic in Whitefish.

3:33 p.m. A Kalispell woman accidentally called 911 when she dropped her new phone in the cupholder of her car.

3:36 p.m. A U-Haul went missing.

3:53 p.m. Two men got their truck stuck in the snow.

3:56 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her neighbor was “freaking out.” Apparently, the quarantine is getting to her.

4:03 p.m. A garage door was stolen in Marion.

4:09 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that there was a small fire in his front yard.

4:23 p.m. Someone called 911 because he saw someone violating the local leash law.

4:26 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her no-good grandson was racking up bills with her credit card.

4:28 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his mailbox had gone missing.

4:58 p.m. A local man called to complain that the person he sold his gold coins to out-of-state had not paid for them even though the man had received them.

5:02 p.m. A Kalispell woman was wondering if anyone found her car keys. No one has.

5:32 p.m. A Hungry Horse man said he had a load of firewood delivered to his house earlier in the day. He knows it arrived because he saw the delivery on his security camera, but now he’s watching his neighbors run off with his wood by the armful.