Wildfire Reported on Blacktail Mountain

A small wildfire is burning on the slopes of Blacktail Mountain in Lakeside.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports that an 8-acre fire was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on April 21, near Blacktail Mountain Ski Area. Local volunteer fire departments, the DNRC and U.S. Forest Service are responding to the scene.

Officials hope to have the blaze under control by this evening and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but people are reminded to check weather forecasts before igniting any burn piles. According to officials, there have already been a number of small fires this spring due to dry and windy conditions.