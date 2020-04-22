Flathead County Reports Second COVID-19 Death

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Image by Alissa Eckert, MS and Dan Higgins, MAMS

The Flathead City-County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed the second death of a patient related to COVID-19 in Flathead County, pushing the number of deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic to 14 in Montana.

The individual was over the age of 65 and was a resident of Flathead County, officials said in a press release issued Wednesday morning. The individual also had underlying health conditions.

“Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family during this difficult time,” Hillary Hanson, Flathead City-County Health Department Health Officer, said in a prepared statement.

No further information about the death is being released.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were 37 cases of COVID-19 in Flathead County, and 439 cases statewide.

Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home order that went into effect March 28 but is set to expire Friday. He was expected to announce a “phased reopening” of the state’s economy at noon Wednesday, a step he said is being coordinated by experts serving on his COVID-19 task force.

As businesses reopen, Bullock said he expects they will still be required to observe social-distancing regulations and other measures.

Bullock has also issued orders closing schools and businesses deemed nonessential, including bars, dine-in restaurants, personal-service businesses and others that attract groups of people have been shuttered.

He has also ordered all travelers into Montana to self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent out-of-staters from bringing coronavirus to Montana.