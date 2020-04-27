Graybill Has My Vote

No one is better prepared to serve as Montana’s next attorney general than Raph Graybill. He has the energy, intelligence and values that resonate with me. Graybill values fairness for all, which will guide the future of our entire legal system.

As Gov. Steve Bullock’s chief legal counsel, Graybill has been working by the governor’s side to keep Montanans safe and respond to COVID-19. He knows how to make the tough decisions that face an attorney general because he’s doing that work now.

Graybill also knows about fighting for Montanans. While politicians like to talk about public lands, Graybill went all the way to the Supreme Court to protect them. He’s done the same fighting dark money and standing up to protect working people in Montana, as well as our public schools.

There’s no other candidate like Raph Graybill with the experience facing the tough decisions and winning the big cases for Montana. With great enthusiasm, he has my vote.

Dan Weinberg

former state senator

Whitefish