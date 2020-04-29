Episode Four of Beacon’s True-Crime Podcast Now Available

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, anti-government extremists were among federal law enforcement’s top concerns. Then everything changed on Sept. 11, 2001. Yet regardless of what law enforcement was focusing on after the terror attacks, there was a growing threat in Kalispell as David Burgert stockpiled weapons and turned his fledgling militia, Project 7, into an army to deliver revenge. And just as his militia appeared to be ramping up to a fight, an unexpected twist sent David Burgert on the run.

On this week’s episode of Project 7, the podcast series from the Flathead Beacon, hosts Andy Viano and Justin Franz delve into how the attacks on 9/11 helped galvanize militias like Project 7, and why a rapidly deteriorating David Burgert went on the lam rather than face a judge in Flathead County.

Episode 4: The Hit List

