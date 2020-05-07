Large Power Outage in Whitefish

Flathead Electric Cooperative says it lost part of its Trumbull Creek Substation

Power went out in most of Whitefish and the west Columbia Falls areas Thursday morning after Flathead Electric Cooperative lost part of its Trumbull Creek Substation, according to a notification on the company’s website.

The outage had affected about 8,500 customers as of noon on Thursday and FEC on its site stated: “A substation crew is in route to analyze the problem, and line crews are on their way to do any necessary load switching to get power restored to as many members as we can as quickly as possible.”

