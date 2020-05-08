Podcast: Weekly News Roundup for May 8

Get caught up on the week’s biggest stories in just five minutes in this week’s Flathead Beacon podcast.

On this episode, we go through the latest coronavirus numbers in Montana and lay out the businesses open now, and the ones that are opening soon. Later, Kalispell Regional Healthcare begins offering more services and the Under the Big Sky festival cancels this summer’s event.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.