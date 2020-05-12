Every legislative session will review problems that are of significant concern to Montanans. Many of these problems extend over multiple sessions, like the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact which began its legislative journey in 2013. Whether you supported or opposed the CSKT Compact, or the add-ons proposed by Sen. Steve Daines, the next legislative session will have to address the numerous significant issues that remain with CSKT Compact. This is true whether the Daines bill passes Congress or not.

In dealing with problems, Albert Einstein said, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” Amy Regier’ s opponent, Bruce Tutvedt, is part of that old thinking that created the CSKT Compact problems in the first place. Along with that old thinking was the absolute refusal to think that anything was wrong with taking the property rights of thousands of Montanans.

The Flathead and western Montana is severely impacted by the Daines-CSKT Compact despite the proclamations from Daines, and Montana needs “fresh eyes” on this problem to resolve the state-based issues that must be addressed by the Legislature. Our representatives need to dig in and solve it, not dig in with old thinking.

Vote Amy Regier for House District 6.

Catherine Vandemoer

Ronan