Support Dee Kirk-Boon for House District 11

In past elections, I have usually just voted my ballot, knowing that my vote for representation is out of my hands. Most politicians are out of touch with their constituents and for House District 11, this could not be truer.

The voters in House District 11 never hear from the current legislator unless it is campaign season, then you can find him at one of the local distilleries attempting to be “one of us.”

I have known Dee for some 20 years, and we trusted her as our executive director of the Lakeside/Somers chamber, an employee at both our local bank and family dental office. She held these jobs as she supported her husband who was attending MSU Northern to complete his diesel degree of four years. I know Dee as a hard worker and she will do the same at the legislature.

Don’t you think it is time that we elect an individual who wants to represent us? Our community has a lot of new residents and I encourage you to call both candidates and see who best represents your Montana values. Who will be our voice at the Legislature for stronger families, limited government, transparency, and abiding by the Constitution?

Jim Spaulding

Lakeside