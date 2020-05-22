Adams Supports Individual Freedoms

Please vote for Republican Elliot Adams for Flathead County commissioner. Adams believes in the freedoms and individual rights that America was founded on. Adams is a strong supporter of individual private property rights, public safety and protecting our pocketbooks. Adams is a proud member of the NRA and is a staunch supporter of our Second Amendment rights. If you value your individual freedoms and rights, please vote for Republican Elliot Adams for Flathead County commissioner in the upcoming Primary Election.

Ardis Larsen

Lakeside