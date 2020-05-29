Podcast: Weekly News Roundup for May 29

Get caught up on the week’s biggest stories in just five minutes in this week’s Flathead Beacon podcast.

On this episode, Glacier National Park will reopen in the second week of June, answering a question that’s been hanging in minds of local business owners for weeks. Plus, eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Montana on Friday, unreturned ballots for the upcoming June 2 primary should be dropped off in person, and an officer-involved shooting took the life of a 52-year-old man in Flathead County.

