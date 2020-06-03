Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2020 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Let’s sail to the south side of Flathead Lake and Valley, into affordable Polson, and see which single-family homes have sold since January 1 (sold prices $150,000 to $650,000). We see that homes built within the last 50 years sold in the greatest quantity (blue bars, left range).

Polson is oft the price performer, and this year three out of four construction vintage ranges have again been between $130 and $140 per square foot (median sold price per square foot, green line, right range). The few 1920-1944 vintage homes that did sell were under contract in less than three weeks after listing (orange line, median days from listing to contract, right range), while the 1945-1969 range took 100 days — 1995+ doubled that duration.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.