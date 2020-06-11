Man Stabbed in Neck Outside Rural Bar

A 36-year-old man was stabbed in the neck outside the Silver Bullet Bar and Casino near Columbia Falls early Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the bar on Highway 206 at 12:38 a.m. Thursday for a reported assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies then identified a suspect, 29-year-old Jay D. Hardy of Columbia Falls, and placed him under arrest. Hardy has been booked into the Flathead County Detention Center for assault with a weapon.