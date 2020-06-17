Podcast: Next Steps

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week, Staff Writer Micah Drew joins the show. He profiled distance runners Makena Morley and Zach Perrin for this week’s Beacon and he tells us what comes next for the two Flathead Valley natives and recent college graduates. In the second half of the episode, get caught up on the biggest stories of the last week, including a pair of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Flathead County, the reopening of Glacier National Park and a victory for the Badger-Two Medicine area.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.