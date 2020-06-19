Catching COVID from a Hot Dog

12:26 a.m. A Kalispell man caught his ex-girlfriend “in a bunch of lies” and now she’s mad.

1:17 a.m. A man with gas cans was threatening to burn his brother’s house down.

1:19 a.m. A Harley Davidson piggy bank was stolen.

5:37 a.m. Someone called 911 and grunted.

5:58 a.m. A missing horse was spotted eating grass.

6:07 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report his neighbor was loading a body into his truck. He later called back to clarify that he “saw nothing.”

8:30 a.m. Someone threw a rock through the back door of a Martin City house and now the “liquor is out of place.”

12:13 p.m. A man was walking his dog and yelling about “civil rights.”

12:57 p.m. Someone was concerned about contracting COVID-19 or another illness because a man had thrown a chewed-up hot dog at their face, spreading his “bodily fluids.”

4:33 p.m. A Libby woman wanted to know if “cruising the gut” was legal.

4:43 p.m. A Kalispell dog bit a trespassing rabbit.

5:30 p.m. Someone called 911, swore, and hung up.

7:42 p.m. A woman thought “something was going to happen” at a local rodeo.

8:23 p.m. A Libby woman was worried because she heard that “protestors will be regrouping.”

8:55 p.m. Some Subarus were racing.