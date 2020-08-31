I Guess She Wasn’t Thirsty

2:18 p.m. An old Crown Vic ran a stop sign for the fourth time today.

3:31 p.m. A man in a Kalispell parking lot was yelling obscenities at people.

3:52 p.m. An ex stole a woman’s debit card and withdrew $450.

4:34 p.m. A dog in a Subaru was OK.

4:53 p.m. A black SUV with no license plates was cruising around Kalispell.

5:56 p.m. Someone showed up at the Kalispell Police Department to pick up their climbing equipment.

6:56 p.m. A woman became aggressive when some passers-by offered her water.

7:14 p.m. Someone is passed out in the neighbor’s yard.

8:34 p.m. A man ran up to an RV and stole a blanket.

9:09 p.m. A crashing noise coming from the garage of some neighbors who were out of town raised suspicions. On closer inspection, it appeared a cat may have been the culprit.

10:50 p.m. Someone was walking around between cars.