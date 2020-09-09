10:18 a.m. A skittish puppy was on the loose.
12:42 p.m. A visitor to the Kalispell Police Department wanted to “clear the air” about reports that have been made against him.
3:54 p.m. A man had a lot of questions about illegal drugs.
4:39 p.m. The organizer of an event in Kalispell reported several visitors were yelling, swearing and refusing to put on masks.
4:47 p.m. A man was “raising holy you-know-what” outside a Kalispell church.
5:31 p.m. A large stray dog did not appear aggressive but was “a little barky.”
7:46 p.m. Kids were gathered in a grocery store parking lot.
8:14 p.m. A woman who had previously been advised to alert law enforcement if she sees “weird things” saw backpacks being exchanged.
8:54 p.m. A car with multiple people inside looked suspicious.