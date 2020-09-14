You’re Not Helping ‘The Vibe’

1:01 a.m. A bicyclist threw trash on the side of the road.

7:22 a.m. A man was surprised to find a vehicle, but no driver, in his front yard.

7:52 a.m. A mustachioed man flipped someone off.

8:31 a.m. An old lady was harassing customers at a Kalispell store.

10:39 a.m. A dead husband’s biological father was trying to lure her outside.

11:54 a.m. A man claiming to work for the chamber of commerce was taking pictures of an unwitting woman.

12:04 p.m. A puppy needed food and water.

12:50 p.m. A woman wants her cat back from some “druggies.”

12:58 p.m. A person who once shot a cat for killing a chicken was now threatening to shoot a different cat that was killing bunnies.

1:31 p.m. Three teens broke into a building.

2:39 p.m. A man was worried about the letters he keeps getting from China.

3:37 p.m. Every time a woman goes into the backyard the neighbor’s dog tries to break down the fence.

4:52 p.m. An allegedly interested buyer wanted to sleep outside a for-sale property in his van to “get the vibe” of the place.

5:03 p.m. A nurse who was trying to call the Polson Walmart in the middle of a CAT scan instead dialed 911.

5:49 p.m. A bank card got stuck in an ATM.

7:05 p.m. No one could catch the stray dog running around the neighborhood.

7:27 p.m. For more than a month, a man has been driving by a Department of Transportation flagger, rolling down his window and staring at her.

11:16 p.m. A man in a bar parking lot was playing music so loud that it shook a nearby house.