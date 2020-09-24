If You Wanted to See Him Naked You Could Have Just Asked

7:46 a.m. A woman in Libby found a bunch of beer cans and a pair of pants on the lawn near a coffee shop.

10:24 a.m. A thief who stole a shopping cart full of merchandise left police a clue by dropping her wallet in the parking lot.

12:05 p.m. A man trying to turn around in Lincoln County accidentally went through a gate and entered private property, at which point a person in another vehicle threatened to kill him and “made him strip naked.”

12:38 p.m. A log furniture business was accused of fraud.

1:57 p.m. A lost fawn was found.

2:07 p.m. Computers and parts were located in a garbage can.

2:58 p.m. A steer on its way to be butchered made a run for it.

4:09 p.m. An anonymous tipster reported someone was “driving like they’re angry” from a house that is “drug related.”

4:34 p.m. Spectators at a middle school football game were refusing to wear masks.

4:37 p.m. Two people were yelling at each other after a fender bender.

5:12 p.m. A lot of suspicious people were at a Kalispell house.

5:17 p.m. A man grabbed a yard sign and swung it at a car.

5:22 p.m. A man was being rude and lecturing the woman who had bumped his car.

7:10 p.m. A stolen credit card was used to order pizza.

8:13 p.m. A Census worker was greeted by an armed woman.

8:29 p.m. Someone dropped off kittens and drove away.

9:28 p.m. Questions regarding a cat were answered.

9:35 p.m. A possible underage drinking party was reported.

10 p.m. A man found it suspicious that the man who came to his door to borrow a lugnut bar was covered in blood.

11:32 p.m. A man who stole lubricant was on the run, leaving his girlfriend in the store.

11:53 p.m. “Just some kids hanging out.”

11:56 p.m. An upstairs neighbor was “stomping around.”