Authorities Recover Man’s Body on Shore of Whitefish Lake

The body of an unidentified man and a crashed vehicle registered in his name were found miles apart near Whitefish Lake on Sept. 23.

The Whitefish Police Department and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area just north of Mackinaw Point, on the lake’s west shore, and discovered the body of an adult man. The body has since been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for further investigation but Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said initial indications were the man died of hypothermia. Heino added it appeared the man had been out in the elements since the previous night, when temperatures dipped into the 30s.

Not long after the body was discovered, authorities were alerted to an abandoned vehicle that had been found crashed into a property gate “several miles” from Mackinaw Point. The vehicle turned out to be registered to the dead man, who was a Northwest Montana resident. No additional identifying information is available at this time.