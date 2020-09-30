Prep Football Rankings: Sept. 30

Once again, the top-ranked Class AA schools ticked up their win numbers to keep all five teams undefeated after three weeks. Friday’s games were marked by some big high-scoring blowouts. Missoula Sentinel routed Butte 52-7, Billings Senior took down Belgrade 59-21, Helena tossed Missoula Hellgate 55-14 and Billings West tore through Gallatin 70-0. This week features the Billings cross-town rivalry game, which will likely send one school out of the rankings.

In Class A, Columbia Falls snuck into the Treasure State Media Poll top five after a 48-14 rout of Browning. The Wildcats will face off against undefeated Hamilton this week in what’s sure to be a competitive game. If the Wildcats pull it out, there will be a strong case for them to be a contender in the state tournament.

There were no major changes to Class B rankings this week. No. 4 Florence-Carlton will take on defending state champion Eureka this week, although the Lions haven’t shown the same force they did in 2019.

406mtsports.com Poll

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (3-0) 2. Billings Senior (3-0) 3. Helena (3-0) 4. Billings West (3-0) 5. Kalispell Glacier (3-0)

Class A

1. Hamilton (5-0) 2. Miles City (3-0) 3. Billings Central (3-0) 4. Dillon (4-1) 5. Laurel (2-2)

Class B

1. Fairfield (4-0) 2. Manhattan (4-0) 3. Glasgow (5-0) 4. Florence-Carlton (4-1) 5. Malta (3-0)

Treasure State Media Poll

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (3-0) 2. Billings Senior (3-0) 3. Billings West (3-0) 4. Helena (3-0) 5. Glacier (3-0)

Class A

1. Hamilton (5-0) 2. Miles City (3-0) 3. Billings Central (3-0) 4. Dillon (4-1) 5. Columbia Falls (4-1)/ Laurel (2-1)

Class B

1. Manhattan (4-0) 2. Fairfield (3-0) 3. Glasgow (5-0) 4. Florence- Carlton (4-1) 5. Townsend (4-1)

The 406mtsports.com poll is compiled by 406mtsports staff and comes out Mondays. The Treasure State Media poll is compiled by Anthony Nachreiner with voting media members across the state and is released every Wednesday.