(Mostly) Friday Night Lights Roundup

JakeRendina (33) of the Glacier Wolfpack runs the ball in a game against the Helena Bengals in Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Oct. 11, 2019. The Bengals won 20-6. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Glacier running back Jake Rendina’s highlight reel will feature a lot of footage from Oct. 3. On that Thursday night, Rendina had 275 rushing yards on 34 carries, almost single-handedly sweeping the Glacier Wolfpack to a 54-38 win over Missoula Hellgate.

Rendina scored seven touchdowns, the third most in an 11-man game in state history according to the Montana High School Association archives. He currently leads Class AA in rushing touchdowns with 15 in four games.

In another shot for the highlight reel, Rendina took out 6-foot-3, 230-pound Hellgate defensive end Micah Gross on a pass block.

Glacier’s 4-0 record makes the Wolfpack one of four undefeated Class AA teams left in the state this season. This week they travel to Helena to take on Helena High (4-0).

In Legends Stadium on Friday night, Flathead (0-4) took a 40-0 beating from Helena High.

The Bengals wasted no time getting on the board, with quarterback Kaden Huot finding Raef Miller in the end zone on the first drive. Helena had a 20-0 lead going into halftime and easily doubled the scoreboard in the second half.

The Braves managed just 130 total yards in the game. This week Flathead hosts Butte (1-3), where a loss will close the door on the state tournament for the season.

In Columbia Falls, top ranked Hamilton took down the Wildcats 35-7. Columbia Falls has just one win against teams with a winning record over the last two years.

Over the course of the game, Wildcats quarterback junior Mason Peters surpassed 3,000 career passing yards. He is the third Columbia fall player to do so and the 48th Class A player to reach the milestone.

Whitefish sophomore quarterback Fynn Ridgeway passed for a career-high 377 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 45-10 win over Corvallis.

In Class B, Bigfork took a default victory against Deer Lodge in a forfeit. Deer Lodge dropped to a JV schedule in early September.