Opinion

 |

Letter

Scare Tactics from Health Board Member

Scare tactics and alarmist headlining are not necessary in this time of turmoil

By Skeeter Johnston //

In regards to the recent comment by a Flathead City-County Health Department Board member Annie Bukacek: I strongly disagree with the accusation that “forced mask wearing of healthy children is child abuse.” Everyone knows that this person is a member of this board and whether she speaks as Jane Q. Citizen or as FCCHD Board member I think that this member’s time and utterances would be better spent in supporting the members of the Flathead City-County Health Department and the betterment of the citizens’ health in the county. Scare tactics and alarmist headlining are not necessary in this time of turmoil.

Skeeter Johnston
Whitefish

