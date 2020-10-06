Scare Tactics from Health Board Member

In regards to the recent comment by a Flathead City-County Health Department Board member Annie Bukacek: I strongly disagree with the accusation that “forced mask wearing of healthy children is child abuse.” Everyone knows that this person is a member of this board and whether she speaks as Jane Q. Citizen or as FCCHD Board member I think that this member’s time and utterances would be better spent in supporting the members of the Flathead City-County Health Department and the betterment of the citizens’ health in the county. Scare tactics and alarmist headlining are not necessary in this time of turmoil.

Skeeter Johnston

Whitefish