Fall Arts 2020

It’s been a tough year for the arts, as it’s been for many industries. Yet, despite all the show cancellations and venue closures and new restrictions, local artists continue finding ways to showcase their talents.

Indeed, Northwest Montana’s arts community is as vibrant and diverse as ever, as evidenced by the people and institutions showcased in this year’s Fall Arts issue: a Libby outdoorsman’s first book of hunting tales, a socially distanced interactive arts event in downtown Kalispell, a local painter teaming up with an Olympic gold medalist snowboarder and more.

Whether you seek art for diversion or enrichment in this pandemic-stricken year, the end result, as we’ve found at the Beacon, is usually inspiration.

_________________________________________________

‘Downtown Stories’ Exhibition Connects Art, Business and Community

By Maggie Dresser

In a socially distanced event, KALICO Art Center has facilitated a collaboration between Kalispell businesses and local artists to unveil “Downtown Stories,” an interactive exhibition running through Oct. 9.

_________________________________________________

Lay of the Landscape

By Tristan Scott

In the right conditions, the setting sun transforms the snow-puffed meringues along Skook Ridge into a tidal wave of lava, which rushes past the ghostly white flanks of Douglas fir that punctuate the ridgeline and crashes against Great Northern Mountain in the distance, bathing the whole landscape in tangerine.

_________________________________________________

Tales from the Trails

By Micah Drew

Jack DeShazer, a lifelong outdoorsman, has stared down mad, wounded bears in the dark, tracked mule deer through the mountains for hours and bivvied in blizzards, but those hardships pale in comparison to the struggle of writing his first book.

_________________________________________________

Flathead Valley Arts Groups Adapt to Stay Open During Pandemic

By Andy Viano

Count artists, performers and musicians among those heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed the doors of performance venues and kept audiences home for the better part of the last six months.

_________________________________________________