Lakeside Woman Charged with Killing Ex-Husband

A Lakeside woman allegedly shot and killed her ex-husband near Paradise in rural Sanders County on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Rachel Anne Bellesen has been charged with felony deliberate homicide in the death of Jacob Angelo Glace. She made her initial court appearance on Friday, Oct. 9 and was held on $500,000 bail.

Bellesen is the shelter coordinator at the Abbie Shelter, a Kalispell-based domestic violence service provider. In a statement released on Monday, Oct. 12, Abbie Center Executive Director Hilary Shaw said she was “deeply grieved” by the charges and said the shooting was in “self-defense.”

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any additional information on the case. Bellesen is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Oct. 19.

More information on the Abbie Shelter is available at www.abbieshelter.org.