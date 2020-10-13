Here Comes Antifa!

9:55 a.m. Someone worried the large, white bus was going to be a problem during an upcoming Trump rally, believing it was “related to Antifa.”

10:14 a.m. A man wanted the elderly lady across the street to stop driving into his car.

12:22 p.m. An SUV was found in a swamp.

1:55 p.m. A man was upset after a “very aggressive” person chastised him for not wearing a mask.

2:01 p.m. A stranger took a picture of a homeowner’s house and listed it for sale on Craigslist.

2:18 p.m. A fax machine called 911.

4:23 p.m. A fence was erected to keep an annoying neighbor at bay. Alas, he’s now throwing things over the fence.

4:33 p.m. A woman who bought camera equipment on Facebook “thinks it might be shady.”

5:22 p.m. A mechanic didn’t want to work on an irate customer’s vehicle because they had “a bad feeling about this guy.”

6:01 p.m. An unwelcome car in the parking lot was making other customers uncomfortable.

6:03 p.m. Two people were accused of blocking a man’s driveway.

6:17 p.m. A woman selling Trump signs told another person that she was aware of a busload of Antifa members staying at a nearby hotel who were going to show up at her rally. Law enforcement was not aware of “any Antifa in the area.”

6:54 p.m. A neighbor used a rock to smash some potted plants.

9:20 p.m. People were driving aggressively, revving their engines and “being rowdy” in the corner of a parking lot.

9:26 p.m. A $1,000 bike was stolen.

9:33 p.m. Periodic screaming was heard.