State Soccer: Class AA Playoffs

The first round of the Class AA soccer tournament kicked off on Oct. 13 with all 16 teams competing in playoff games.
In Legends Stadium, the Glacier boys (10-3-2) took their third crosstown victory of the season, swamping Flathead (2-12-1) 6-0 to move on to the quarterfinals. The Wolfpack will host Billings West (8-5-2), on Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. at Legends Stadium. West defeated Gallatin in a shootout to advance through the first round.
Just a week after the Flathead Bravettes (7-6-2) shut out Missoula Hellgate, the Knights (8-4-3) came back with a vengeance claiming a 5-1 win to advance through the first round of the state tournament.
In a rainy game, Glacier (11-4) blanked Helena Capital (1-11-1) 5-0 at Legends Stadium. The Wolfpack moves on to face Billings Skyview on Saturday at 1 p.m. at home. Skyview (8-3-4) defeated Billings Senior 2-0 in their playoff match.