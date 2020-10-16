I Think ‘Honey’ Gave You a Fake Number

12:16 a.m. The neighbors were welding loudly.

1:34 a.m. A bear was growling at some neighborhood cows.

5:05 a.m. A truck ran a stop sign.

7:31 a.m. A sleeping man “seemed agitated” when someone woke him up.

9:01 a.m. A woman was driving from house to house, possibly looking for drugs.

9:21 a.m. Black cows were meandering down the road.

10:16 a.m. A trailer ran over a man’s foot at a construction site.

10:58 a.m. A dog got loose and was maced.

10:59 a.m. A parent was concerned that a boy at another school wanted to fight their son.

11:17 a.m. The dog running wild at a Marion mobile home park has been an issue for the last month.

12:56 p.m. A dispute over a motor listed for sale on Facebook ended with allegations of face slapping, spitting and pushing.

2:37 p.m. A dog cited for excessive barking on Wednesday was back at it.

2:47 p.m. A kid showed up at school stoned.

3:19 p.m. Someone was heard saying “OMG we called 911” after accidentally calling 911.

3:42 p.m. A water truck possibly carrying septic fluid was losing its contents at a flow of “more than a garden hose at full pressure.”

4:30 p.m. A coffee pot fire spread to the stove.

5:11 p.m. Several juveniles were overheard talking about a “creepy guy” who comes to the park and throws rocks at them.

6:12 p.m. Someone was driving with their foot out the window.

7:12 p.m. A barfly from out of town was sharing his opinion that Montana needs to “redefine the definition of murder and what is and isn’t OK.” Another bar customer found that suspicious.

7:31 p.m. A neighbor apparently likes to go out after dark and fire shots from a large-caliber pistol.

8:42 p.m. A shirtless man in a Jason Voorhees-style hockey mask was putting rocks in his socks.

11:14 p.m. A man trying to call his “honey” accidentally called 911.