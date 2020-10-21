Montana Prep Football Rankings: Oct. 21

The football season is winding down and playoff berths are slowly solidifying. In one of the most anticipated games of the week, an undefeated Class AA matchup between Missoula Sentinel and Helena High ended in a commanding 48-0 shutout by the Spartans, sending Helena down the rankings.

In Class A, two top-5 ranked teams matched up but with an upset ending. No. 2 Billings Central beat previously top ranked Miles City 42-0. Billings Central will get a bye this week after a COVID-19 outbreak prompted Havre to cancel several sporting events including the final regular season football game against Billings Central.

406mtsports.com Rankings

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (6-0) 2. Billings West (6-0) 3. Billings Senior (5-1) 4. Bozeman (4-1) 5. Helena (5-1)

Class A

1. Hamilton (8-0) 2. Billings Central (5-0) 3. Dillon (6-1) 4. Laurel (4-1) 5. Miles City (5-1)

Class B

1. Manhattan (7-0) 2. Florence-Carlton (6-1) 3. Bigfork (6-2) 4. Fairfield (4-1) 5. Malta (4-1)

The 406mtsports.com rankings are compiled by 406mtsports staff and come out on Mondays. The Treasure State Media poll is compiled by Anthony Nachreiner with voting media members across the state and is released every Wednesday.