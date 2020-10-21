Podcast: Pandemic Portraits

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Glacier High School Activities Director Mark Dennehy contracted COVID-19 back in July, and the virus knocked him and his family back for weeks. A health-conscious gym regular, Dennehy dealt with symptoms for weeks, and he shared his story as one of five Pandemic Portraits in the Oct. 21 issue of the Beacon. You can read all the stories — including from a cop, a teacher, a software developer and a nurse in the Kalispell Regional Medical Center COVID unit — by clicking here. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest news stories from the last seven days, including inaction from the county health board, new pollution standards on Lincoln County waters and the closure of Going-to-the-Sun Road.

