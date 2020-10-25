Protection of Medicare and Medicaid on the Ballot

This is the 10th Presidential election I have the honor of voting in. I already cast my vote via the safe, organized mail-in system that Flathead County has once again utilized.

I have spent 30 years working in the health care sector not as a provider but in leadership roles supporting providers and advocating for access to affordable quality health care for everyone. As a Medicare specialist I’ve helped seniors and veterans navigate the turbulent waters of the healthcare system. I hesitate to say I am a single-issue voter but health care is without question the most important issue to me and to my family.

The expansion of Medicaid championed by Gov. Steve Bullock has been a godsend for Flathead County and saved rural health care. As a fiscal conservative who has served three terms as an elected official I can attest to the fact that Medicaid expansion makes great financial sense. It provides access to quality affordable healthcare while also creating and supporting sustainable careers that pay a living wage and can support a family.

The protection of Medicare and Medicaid is unequivocally on the ballot this November. If health care is as important to you as it is to me and my family I am more than confident to share my support and endorse Steve Bullock for Senate and Kathleen Williams for U.S. Congress. If you have any concerns about health care or pre-existing conditions please make no mistake that Kathleen Williams and Steve Bullock are your champions and their opponents or not.

Let’s put politics aside when considering the issue of health care. The facts are the facts and the fact is that their opponent’s fail the test to support access to affordable quality health care and protecting pre-existing conditions period. Please vote for Kathleen Williams for U.S. Congress and Steve Bullock for U.S. Senate. They will both be strong and independent champions for all Montanans!

Jim Driscoll

Kalispell