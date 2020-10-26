Two Montana Tow Truck Drivers Killed at Accident Scene

COLUMBUS – Two tow truck drivers were killed when they were hit by a pickup truck while working an accident scene on icy Interstate 90 in southern Montana, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The drivers were recovering a vehicle Sunday morning between Columbus and Park City when a pickup truck towing a trailer, driven by an 18-year-old Utah man, drove through the crash site, hitting both men, who were on foot, the patrol said.

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer had come around a corner and was slowing down for the crash scene. The Utah man apparently didn’t see the semi’s brake lights and moved into the passing lane to avoid hitting the truck, the patrol said.

The victims were Nicholas Ryan Visser, 37, of Billings and William Casie Allen, 28, from Reed Point, Stillwater County Sheriff Charles “Chip” Kem told The Billings Gazette.