Podcast: Flathead’s Population Boom?

This week: There are so many stories in the latest issue of the Flathead Beacon we had to bring two guests to the show, starting with Editor in Chief Kellyn Brown. Kellyn talks through some of the rumors out there about just how many people have moved to Flathead County since the pandemic began and shares what Tristan Scott found was real — and what wasn’t — in this week’s cover story. Kellyn then turns his chair over to Staff Writer Micah Drew, who tells us about voter turnout so far in Flathead County and how election officials are dealing with what are likely going to be record numbers. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest news stories from the last seven days, including what’s being done to contain the county’s ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.