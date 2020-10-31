A Waste of Good Beer

12:46 a.m. A barn door was open.

6:03 a.m. A Kalispell dog dialed 911.

7:46 a.m. A man who has been trying to get in touch with deputies for two years about a “murder” was losing his patience.

8:44 a.m. A cat bit its owner.

8:44 a.m. A cow walked through a hole in a fence.

9:30 a.m. A “tubular object” was found in the road.

10:01 a.m. Someone asked about forming a neighborhood watch.

10:25 a.m. A Libby man was asking locals about “problem rabbits in the area.”

12:17 p.m. A suspicious man was carrying a sledgehammer around like a bat.

12:33 p.m. A dogfight in Kila was broken up.

12:52 p.m. A “Dear John letter” was spotted on the console of an abandoned vehicle.

1:09 p.m. A third-hand report of a vehicle almost hitting a crossing guard was investigated.

1:10 p.m. A man cut down trees that weren’t his.

1:35 p.m. A man walking around a Kalispell neighborhood was intercepted with a stack of political flyers.

1:57 p.m. A backpack full of clothes was found in a tree.

3:33 p.m. A man standing near an elementary school was holding a “conspiracy theory sign” and shouting at kids.

3:40 p.m. A mom attempting to scare a girl from talking to strangers online was reported to the police.

4:25 p.m. A man was upset that his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend was throwing full beer bottles at him and not one of the five empty ones nearby.

6:07 p.m. A black cow was walking the streets.

6:11 p.m. A drone was harassing someone.

8:28 p.m. A Whitefish woman made a litany of break-in related allegations, including that her cheese was moved from a table into some nearby oil.

10:22 p.m. Two men were yelling at each other over a fence.