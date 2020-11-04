Montana Woman Dies in Skiing Accident in Bridger Mountains

BOZEMAN — A Montana woman died of injuries suffered in a backcountry skiing accident in the Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman, Gallatin County officials said.

Caroline Lupori of Bozeman and another woman hiked in to ski an area called “The Great One” on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The first skier completed the run, which is near Sacajawea Peak, but Lupori fell and suffered traumatic injuries.

Lupori was a native of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where she graduated from high school in 2019, the Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.