(Mostly) Friday Night Lights Oct. 30

In the Class B playoffs, Bigfork (7-3) fell to Malta (6-2) 30-14 to end the Vikings’ season. Cormac Benn scored both touchdowns for the Vikings, one from three yards out in the second quarter and a seven-yarder to close out the game’s scoring in the fourth.

Defending Class B champion Eureka (4-4) will not be returning to the finals after a disheartening 28-6 loss to Glasgow (8-2). Scotties quarterback Logan Idler threw for two touchdowns and ran for another from 78 yards out. Gunnar Smith scored Eureka’s lone TD on a three-yard run. The Lions won three of the last four state titles.

In Class A, Columbia Falls took a 35-8 loss to undefeated Billings Central (6-0) to close out their season as well. The Wildcats (6-4) were set back early on in the game as Central quarterback Marcus Wittman found Junior Brackenridge with a pass for a 57-yard score on the Ram’s first possession. Wittman ran into the endzone from eight yards out on the next possession.

The Wildcats got some hope when Taylor Bryan became the first player all year to pick off a Wittman pass, and Columbia Falls recovered two fumbles and a muffed punt, but were unable to capitalize.