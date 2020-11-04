When Spinning Brodies Goes Wrong

1:02 a.m. Loud music was coming from a car outside.

1:17 a.m. Someone couldn’t sleep because their neighbor was stomping around.

11:14 a.m. A dispute was going to be settled “like adults” after law enforcement intervened.

3:35 p.m. Spinning brodies went horribly wrong and now three ducks are dead.

4:22 p.m. Two people putting their heads down, snorting something and rubbing their noses were not doing drugs.

5:40 p.m. An obstinate man who refused to wear a mask told an employee to call the police if they didn’t like it. The employee did and the man left before police arrived.

5:55 p.m. A dog accidentally left outside was not happy about it.