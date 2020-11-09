Bears on Ice

12:15 a.m. A woman found yelling and crying was upset about a breakup.

1:04 a.m. An intoxicated man yelled at his landlord.

8:11 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident received seven different letters with seven different names regarding unemployment.

8:51 a.m. A boy refused to go to school.

8:55 a.m. Unprompted, a man told deputies he didn’t agree with law enforcement but also did not want them defunded.

9:26 a.m. A neighbor cat keeps jumping on windows.

11:45 a.m. A dog showed up at a school playground.

12:31 p.m. A man who was bequeathed a car by his dead friend was having problems with the state.

12:56 p.m. A bear was stuck on ice.

12:59 p.m. A van was stuck in the mud.

1:46 p.m. A six-month long barking dog dispute raged on.

2:30 p.m. Beef jerky was stolen.

2:32 p.m. A Somers business owner had questions about detaining shoplifters.

2:59 p.m. A vape was confiscated.

3:02 p.m. A woman was accused of stealing internet.

3:41 p.m. A man keeping a bark log reported the dogs were barking right now.

3:44 p.m. Two men were throwing pipes at each other.

4:21 p.m. Someone almost fell for a phone scam.

4:33 p.m. A station wagon was blocking a sidewalk.

4:48 p.m. A man wanted to know if he could shoot the dog that just killed his chickens.

7:01 p.m. A dog has been barking since June.

7:25 p.m. A drunk pedestrian was spotted.

8:02 p.m. Cousin-on-cousin threats were reported.

10:16 p.m. A highly intoxicated woman said she wanted to go to jail because “she likes handcuffs.”

11:09 p.m. Rachel was gone and she left all her stuff behind.