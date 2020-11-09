Bears on Ice

12:15 a.m. A woman found yelling and crying was upset about a breakup.
1:04 a.m. An intoxicated man yelled at his landlord.
8:11 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident received seven different letters with seven different names regarding unemployment.
8:51 a.m. A boy refused to go to school.
8:55 a.m. Unprompted, a man told deputies he didn’t agree with law enforcement but also did not want them defunded.
9:26 a.m. A neighbor cat keeps jumping on windows.
11:45 a.m. A dog showed up at a school playground.
12:31 p.m. A man who was bequeathed a car by his dead friend was having problems with the state.
12:56 p.m. A bear was stuck on ice.
12:59 p.m. A van was stuck in the mud.
1:46 p.m. A six-month long barking dog dispute raged on.
2:30 p.m. Beef jerky was stolen.
2:32 p.m. A Somers business owner had questions about detaining shoplifters.
2:59 p.m. A vape was confiscated.
3:02 p.m. A woman was accused of stealing internet.
3:41 p.m. A man keeping a bark log reported the dogs were barking right now.
3:44 p.m. Two men were throwing pipes at each other.
4:21 p.m. Someone almost fell for a phone scam.
4:33 p.m. A station wagon was blocking a sidewalk.
4:48 p.m. A man wanted to know if he could shoot the dog that just killed his chickens.
7:01 p.m. A dog has been barking since June.
7:25 p.m. A drunk pedestrian was spotted.
8:02 p.m. Cousin-on-cousin threats were reported.
10:16 p.m. A highly intoxicated woman said she wanted to go to jail because “she likes handcuffs.”
11:09 p.m. Rachel was gone and she left all her stuff behind.