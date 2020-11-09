Missoula Man Shot and Killed by Police Officer During Confrontation

MISSOULA — A Missoula man was shot and killed by a police officer during a weekend confrontation, the Missoula Police Department said.

Officers responded to a disturbance just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday and were confronted by a man who was armed with a knife, officials said.

The man did not comply with commands to drop the knife and instead attacked one of the officers. “The officer was forced to defend himself,” police said in a statement, and shot the man.

Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott on Monday identified the man was Jesse James Kale Brown, 34, NBC Montana reported.

The state Division of Criminal investigation is investigating the shooting and the Missoula County Attorney’s Office will arrange a coroner’s inquest into the death, the Department of Justice said Sunday.