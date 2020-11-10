The vote on the proposal that would have implemented further restrictions in Flathead County was four to four. So four board members voted against further restrictions; not just one. The article insinuates that the other three board members blindly followed Dr. Annie Bukacek’s “nay” vote. What an insult to those intelligent and fearless women! All four of those board members heard both sides of the argument, and they bravely chose to vote against the fear-mongering narrative that is continually being perpetuated by both the medical community and the mainstream media.

The “nays” were the bold vote; the “yays” were the easy vote.

Deputy Health Officer Kerry Knuckles is spreading fear by sensationalism when she uses terms such as “refrigerated morgues.” She states that her research “falls on deaf ears.” However, it is Ms. Knuckles who refuses to listen to the real data; specifically data being quoted from the Center for Disease Control’s own website.

Chairman Bill Burg and his brood of bellyachers continue to cry wolf. They are out of control and have nowhere to hide; their numbers simply do not add up. Because the public is realizing this, Burg et al. are scrambling for a scapegoat.

Instead of demonizing the four board members, Burg and the rest should be praising them for their fearless stand.

If we’re going to start calling for ousters at the Health Department, let’s start with Mr. Burg and Ms. Knuckles.

Julie Baldridge

Kalispell