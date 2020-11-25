2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Season’s greetings, and welcome to this year’s rendition of the Flathead Beacon Gift Guide, an annual selection of locally themed fine notions and gifts, carefully curated by the Beacon staff.

With the most wonderful time of the year fast approaching, this guide is meant to help you navigate the holiday shopping tradition that is sure to be alive and well — even in 2020.

It’s no secret that Flathead Valley businesses have the most charm, the best backstories and offer the most benefit to our fellow residents and we adjure you to lavish some attention on these businesses during your shopping frenzy this season.

We at the Beacon have crisscrossed the Flathead, stressing out over stocking stuffers, adventure gear, toys for tots, home bar essentials and more so that you don’t have to.

To avoid a last minute festive faux pas, forge ahead at will. And please remember that the greatest gift we can give this holiday season is time spent with loved ones, from six feet away.

We hope this guide will help you shave precious time from your shopping regimen so that you may shower it upon those you most care to be on a Zoom call with.

Happy Holidays!

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Outdoor Explorer

Great Northern Cycle and Ski

Whitefish

1. Wells Lamont Lifty Gloves – $49.99

2. Norrona Lofoten Jacket – $799.99

3. Skida Alpine Hat – $36.00

4. Skida Flannel Bandana – $26.00

5. Norrona Lofoten Bib – $549.00

Rocky Mountain Outfitter

Kalispell

6. Rab Hut Boot – $70.00

7. Smart Solar Lite and Speaker – $74.95

8. Bursak Bear Resistant Food Sack – $99.95

Stumptown Snowboards

Whitefish

9. Ninja Suit – $120.00

10. Quicksilver Travis Rice Pack – $129.95

Sportsman and Ski Haus

Kalispell/Whitefish

11. Theragun Percussive Therapy Devices (4 sizes) – $199.00-599.00

Glacier Cyclery and Nordic

Whitefish

12. Fisher RCR Skate Skis – $400.00

13. Going-to-the-Sun/Glacier Cyclery Jersey – $79.99

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Dawgs

Dee-O-Gee

Kalispell

1. Zippy Paws Hedgehog – $13.99

2. Oh-Mmm-Gee Chicken Jerky Treats – $16.99

3. Oh-Mmm-Gee Beef Bully Sticks – $28.99

4. Tall Tails Red Braided Bone Toy – $13.99

5. Bocce’s Lumps of Coal Treats – $13.99

Tailwaggers

Whitefish

6. Pendleton Harding Dog Coat – $54.99

7. Ore Pet Mug – $9.99

8. Primitives by Kathy – Box Sign – $12.99

9. Primitives by Kathy – Dish Towel – $12.99

10. Bocce Santa S’Mores Treats – $6.99

Happy Hounds Pet Supply

Bigfork

11. Ruffwear Hydro Plane – $24.99

12. Ruffwear Dog Harness – $39.95

13. Papa Kitala Treats – $33.95

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Food and Drink

Scout and Gather

Columbia Falls

1. Cocktail Stirrers – $8.00

Spotted Bear Spirits/Whitefish Liquor

Whitefish

2. Spotted Bear Midnight Forest Bourbon Whiskey – $36.00

Sweet Peaks/Montana Inspired Goods

Kalispell

3. Cocktail Shaker – $22.00

Kalispell Brewing Co.

Kalispell

4. River Growler – $25.00

5. Beer – $8.00

Eva Gates Homemade Preserves

Bigfork

6. Preserve gift basket – $76.85

MT Coffee Traders

Whitefish

7. Ground coffee bags – $11.00 / $13.60

Trovare

Whitefish

8. Orecchiette pasta – $9.95

9. Puttanesca Sauce – $7.95

10. Blood orange olive oil – $18.00

Honey

Kalispell

11. Mango Wood Cutting Board – $45.00

World Spice Merchants

Columbia Falls

12. Honey Kit – $29.95

Brix

Kalispell

13. Wine – Piedrasassi Syrah – $41.99 or 3/115.99

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Montana Threads

Badass Babe

Kalispell

1. Miss Anthropy Shirt – $16.99

The Montana Scene

Whitefish

2. Camo Hat – $28.00

3. Montana Hoodie – $36.00

4. Maroon pom hat – $26.25

5. Purple Onsie – $24.99

6. Knit Montana hat – $18.00

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Stocking Stuffers

Kalispell Brewing Co.

Kalispell

1. Beer Coozie – $5.00

2. Buff – $20.00

Scout and Gather

Columbia Falls

3. Ornaments – Prices Vary

Electric Buffalo Gallery

Bigfork

4. Turquoise Bracelet By Navajo

artist Artie Yellowhorse- $995.00

Sage & Cedar

Kalispell

5. Socks – $10.50 / $12.75

Badass Babe

Kalispell / Whitefish

6. Earrings – $26.00

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Interiors

Honey

Kalispell

1. Blue Glaze Stoneware Mug – $14.99

2. Fringe Cotton Throw – $42.99

Rose Petal Floral, Cafe & Supplies

Columbia Falls

3. Montana Homesick Candle – $30.00

4. Rifle Paper Co Notepad – $10.00

Rifle Paper Co Planner – $34.00

Whitefish Pottery

Whitefish

5. Glacier National Park Mug – $23.95

6. Three Tiny Mugs – 3 for $15.00

Glacier Conservancy

Columbia Falls

7. Flour sack towel – $17.00

8. USGS map – $11.95

Sage & Cedar

Kalispell

9. Oven Mitt – $13.00

Scout and Gather

Columbia Falls

10. Cookbook – $30.00

<<<<<<<<<<<<•>>>>>>>>>>>>

Tots

Wheaton’s Cycle

Kalispell

1. Strider bike – $99.99

Ski Attachment – $35.00

The Bookshelf

Kalispell

2. Who Pooped? Field Guide, Journal & Activity Book – $10.00

Field Guide Designs

Kalispell

3. Mountain Biker Puzzle – $30.00

Nature Baby Outfitter

Kalispell

4. AirFort – $60.00

Imagination Station

Kalispell / Whitefish

5. Jumbo Box of Magic – $15.99

Mady and Max

Kalispell / Whitefish

6. Hot Rod (240 pieces) – $18.00