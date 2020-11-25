2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Season’s greetings, and welcome to this year’s rendition of the Flathead Beacon Gift Guide, an annual selection of locally themed fine notions and gifts, carefully curated by the Beacon staff.
With the most wonderful time of the year fast approaching, this guide is meant to help you navigate the holiday shopping tradition that is sure to be alive and well — even in 2020.
It’s no secret that Flathead Valley businesses have the most charm, the best backstories and offer the most benefit to our fellow residents and we adjure you to lavish some attention on these businesses during your shopping frenzy this season.
We at the Beacon have crisscrossed the Flathead, stressing out over stocking stuffers, adventure gear, toys for tots, home bar essentials and more so that you don’t have to.
To avoid a last minute festive faux pas, forge ahead at will. And please remember that the greatest gift we can give this holiday season is time spent with loved ones, from six feet away.
We hope this guide will help you shave precious time from your shopping regimen so that you may shower it upon those you most care to be on a Zoom call with.
Happy Holidays!
Outdoor Explorer
Great Northern Cycle and Ski
Whitefish
1. Wells Lamont Lifty Gloves – $49.99
2. Norrona Lofoten Jacket – $799.99
3. Skida Alpine Hat – $36.00
4. Skida Flannel Bandana – $26.00
5. Norrona Lofoten Bib – $549.00
Rocky Mountain Outfitter
Kalispell
6. Rab Hut Boot – $70.00
7. Smart Solar Lite and Speaker – $74.95
8. Bursak Bear Resistant Food Sack – $99.95
Stumptown Snowboards
Whitefish
9. Ninja Suit – $120.00
10. Quicksilver Travis Rice Pack – $129.95
Sportsman and Ski Haus
Kalispell/Whitefish
11. Theragun Percussive Therapy Devices (4 sizes) – $199.00-599.00
Glacier Cyclery and Nordic
Whitefish
12. Fisher RCR Skate Skis – $400.00
13. Going-to-the-Sun/Glacier Cyclery Jersey – $79.99
Dawgs
Dee-O-Gee
Kalispell
1. Zippy Paws Hedgehog – $13.99
2. Oh-Mmm-Gee Chicken Jerky Treats – $16.99
3. Oh-Mmm-Gee Beef Bully Sticks – $28.99
4. Tall Tails Red Braided Bone Toy – $13.99
5. Bocce’s Lumps of Coal Treats – $13.99
Tailwaggers
Whitefish
6. Pendleton Harding Dog Coat – $54.99
7. Ore Pet Mug – $9.99
8. Primitives by Kathy – Box Sign – $12.99
9. Primitives by Kathy – Dish Towel – $12.99
10. Bocce Santa S’Mores Treats – $6.99
Happy Hounds Pet Supply
Bigfork
11. Ruffwear Hydro Plane – $24.99
12. Ruffwear Dog Harness – $39.95
13. Papa Kitala Treats – $33.95
Food and Drink
Scout and Gather
Columbia Falls
1. Cocktail Stirrers – $8.00
Spotted Bear Spirits/Whitefish Liquor
Whitefish
2. Spotted Bear Midnight Forest Bourbon Whiskey – $36.00
Sweet Peaks/Montana Inspired Goods
Kalispell
3. Cocktail Shaker – $22.00
Kalispell Brewing Co.
Kalispell
4. River Growler – $25.00
5. Beer – $8.00
Eva Gates Homemade Preserves
Bigfork
6. Preserve gift basket – $76.85
MT Coffee Traders
Whitefish
7. Ground coffee bags – $11.00 / $13.60
Trovare
Whitefish
8. Orecchiette pasta – $9.95
9. Puttanesca Sauce – $7.95
10. Blood orange olive oil – $18.00
Honey
Kalispell
11. Mango Wood Cutting Board – $45.00
World Spice Merchants
Columbia Falls
12. Honey Kit – $29.95
Brix
Kalispell
13. Wine – Piedrasassi Syrah – $41.99 or 3/115.99
Montana Threads
Badass Babe
Kalispell
1. Miss Anthropy Shirt – $16.99
The Montana Scene
Whitefish
2. Camo Hat – $28.00
3. Montana Hoodie – $36.00
4. Maroon pom hat – $26.25
5. Purple Onsie – $24.99
6. Knit Montana hat – $18.00
Stocking Stuffers
Kalispell Brewing Co.
Kalispell
1. Beer Coozie – $5.00
2. Buff – $20.00
Scout and Gather
Columbia Falls
3. Ornaments – Prices Vary
Electric Buffalo Gallery
Bigfork
4. Turquoise Bracelet By Navajo
artist Artie Yellowhorse- $995.00
Sage & Cedar
Kalispell
5. Socks – $10.50 / $12.75
Badass Babe
Kalispell / Whitefish
6. Earrings – $26.00
Interiors
Honey
Kalispell
1. Blue Glaze Stoneware Mug – $14.99
2. Fringe Cotton Throw – $42.99
Rose Petal Floral, Cafe & Supplies
Columbia Falls
3. Montana Homesick Candle – $30.00
4. Rifle Paper Co Notepad – $10.00
Rifle Paper Co Planner – $34.00
Whitefish Pottery
Whitefish
5. Glacier National Park Mug – $23.95
6. Three Tiny Mugs – 3 for $15.00
Glacier Conservancy
Columbia Falls
7. Flour sack towel – $17.00
8. USGS map – $11.95
Sage & Cedar
Kalispell
9. Oven Mitt – $13.00
Scout and Gather
Columbia Falls
10. Cookbook – $30.00
Tots
Wheaton’s Cycle
Kalispell
1. Strider bike – $99.99
Ski Attachment – $35.00
The Bookshelf
Kalispell
2. Who Pooped? Field Guide, Journal & Activity Book – $10.00
Field Guide Designs
Kalispell
3. Mountain Biker Puzzle – $30.00
Nature Baby Outfitter
Kalispell
4. AirFort – $60.00
Imagination Station
Kalispell / Whitefish
5. Jumbo Box of Magic – $15.99
Mady and Max
Kalispell / Whitefish
6. Hot Rod (240 pieces) – $18.00
