Real Estate Market Trends

Let’s do another map showcasing the location of Flathead County single-family residences sold during the past 12 months (900+ square feet, sold prices $200,000+). The legend, on the right, shows that 1,855 homes were sold (meeting these criteria), and dots are colored by range of months from listing to sale (close) – this includes the due diligence period, which can often be 30-45 days itself. Quantity of homes sold (by range) are listed within brackets.
Most homes were snapped up quickly. Have a safe holiday.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.