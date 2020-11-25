Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2020 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Let’s do another map showcasing the location of Flathead County single-family residences sold during the past 12 months (900+ square feet, sold prices $200,000+). The legend, on the right, shows that 1,855 homes were sold (meeting these criteria), and dots are colored by range of months from listing to sale (close) – this includes the due diligence period, which can often be 30-45 days itself. Quantity of homes sold (by range) are listed within brackets.

Most homes were snapped up quickly. Have a safe holiday.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.