Woman’s Body Recovered from Yellowstone River near Shepherd

BILLINGS — Montana authorities planned a Monday autopsy on a woman’s body that was found on a gravel bar along the Yellowstone River near Shepherd.

Goose hunters found the decomposed body in the area of Arrow Island Park Saturday morning, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kent O’Donnell told the Billings Gazette.

Investigators estimated the woman to be in her mid-20s and believe that she had been dead for about a month.

O’Donnell said there were no obvious indications of foul play. Investigators have an idea of who the body might be but won’t know for sure until the autopsy, he said.