Look Out, It’s the ACLU!

4:20 a.m. A “young lady in a long black dress” was walking down the road.

6:33 a.m. A man wearing a Batman beanie was asked to leave.

10:24 a.m. A man was concerned he was being blackmailed by an unknown person.

10:46 a.m. An unruly tenant told her landlord she was going to “bring the hammer down.”

11:14 a.m. A man was flying a drone.

11:49 a.m. A concerned citizen reported that the man dressed “inappropriately” in a black hoodie with a baton hanging off his belt “doesn’t look right.”

12:03 p.m. Two boxes were in the road.

12:20 p.m. A stray dog was picked up.

12:20 p.m. A man whose dog was accused of barking too much wanted to know who called and complained.

12:25 p.m. Drugs were found.

1:28 p.m. A man with a needle in his arm was accused of using drugs.

1:30 p.m. A Lakeside man blamed his kids for letting their two dogs run wild through the neighborhood.

2:06 p.m. A cat was left behind.

4:59 p.m. In the last hour, five different cars have pulled up in front of the same house.

5:06 p.m. A woman who had not taken nude photos of herself figured the person threatening to release said photos was probably running a scam.

5:26 p.m. A man asked for law enforcement to intervene with an erratic man because he didn’t “want to have to beat him up.”

5:28 p.m. An intoxicated man fell out of a truck.

7:23 p.m. Two men were fighting.

8:09 p.m. A person wearing a mask so offended a man and woman that they threw something at the mask wearer’s vehicle.

9:38 p.m. Someone called to warn the sheriff’s office that the “ACLU would be coming for them” after a video appeared on YouTube.

10:23 p.m. Vehicles have been revving their engines and peeling out for the last hour.

11:08 p.m. Three kids tried to steal beer.