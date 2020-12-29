Nothing to See Here

12:02 a.m. The occupants of a truck with a dead deer’s head in the windshield — one who was wearing a ski mask and the other with a radio clipped to his shirt — got very defensive when confronted.

1:48 a.m. A man who called to report an underage drinking party called back to recant.

2:53 a.m. An uninvited man walked into a COVID testing tent.

9:32 a.m. A woman was “testing her 911 line” because it didn’t work last week.

9:35 a.m. A man flipped off a woman.

1:25 p.m. An “anti-masker” was causing a scene.

2:04 p.m. Eight dozen baseballs were stolen.

3:27 p.m. Someone cut down a tree on a Columbia Falls man’s property.

4:51 p.m. A driver whose car lost its license plate somewhere between Malta and Hot Springs called to see if anyone had found it.

5:12 p.m. A man on a bike was lurking.

6:10 p.m. A Hungry Horse woman whose TV was not working thought it could be unplugged. Dispatch asked her to call back tomorrow with an update.